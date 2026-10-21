Into Music: THAO

THAO's first album in six years, Show Me, is out October 30 via Kill Rock Stars. Co-produced by THAO and Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner of Tune-Yards, the record also features contributions from Neko Case, The Linda Lindas, and Adrian Quesada (Black Pumas).

A deeply personal album, it was inspired by major life changes and their aftermath. The result is a multi-layered collection that is contemplative and sincere and which invites listeners to delve more deeply into the world THAO has created.

We recently spoke about the inspiration for the material on Show Me, the meaning of home, and how THAO processes what fans tell her about her songs.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen