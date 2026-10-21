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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: THAO

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT
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Kimberly Ha

THAO's first album in six years, Show Me, is out October 30 via Kill Rock Stars. Co-produced by THAO and Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner of Tune-Yards, the record also features contributions from Neko Case, The Linda Lindas, and Adrian Quesada (Black Pumas).

A deeply personal album, it was inspired by major life changes and their aftermath. The result is a multi-layered collection that is contemplative and sincere and which invites listeners to delve more deeply into the world THAO has created.

We recently spoke about the inspiration for the material on Show Me, the meaning of home, and how THAO processes what fans tell her about her songs.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin