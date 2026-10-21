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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Steve Economou

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT
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Courtesy photo

Chicago punk stalwarts The Effigies return October 23 with the album Fire Aim Ready on their hometown’s Pravda Records. The LP is a high-energy affair which speaks to the trials and turbulence found in the present moment.

It also marks the debut of vocalist Geoff Sabin who stepped into that slot after the 2023 death of founding vocalist John Kezdy. Drummer Steve Economou recently spoke about the themes on the album, the band’s future, and how Chicago gay bars helped birth Chicago’s legendary punk scene.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin