Into Music: Steve Economou

Chicago punk stalwarts The Effigies return October 23 with the album Fire Aim Ready on their hometown’s Pravda Records. The LP is a high-energy affair which speaks to the trials and turbulence found in the present moment.

It also marks the debut of vocalist Geoff Sabin who stepped into that slot after the 2023 death of founding vocalist John Kezdy. Drummer Steve Economou recently spoke about the themes on the album, the band’s future, and how Chicago gay bars helped birth Chicago’s legendary punk scene.

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