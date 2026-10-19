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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Jim Choukas-Bradley

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 19, 2026 at 1:30 PM CDT
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Courtesy photo

Black Hills Ranger is the sophomore album from Jim Choukas-Bradley and his first album recorded in Nashville. Although he was deeply passionate about music, it was his talent for law that has guided much of his professional career, though songwriting has never been far from his mind. An early fan of The Band (and, of course, Bob Dylan), he recorded his first album, Rising Tide, at Levon Helm’s Woodstock, New York-based studio, and holds the group’s musical aesthetics close to his heart many years on.

He recently spoke about making Black Hills Ranger, his origins as a songwriter, and how the period after a major legal case has often been deeply inspirational.

Host/Producer: Jim Choukas-Bradley
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin