Into Music: Jim Choukas-Bradley

Black Hills Ranger is the sophomore album from Jim Choukas-Bradley and his first album recorded in Nashville. Although he was deeply passionate about music, it was his talent for law that has guided much of his professional career, though songwriting has never been far from his mind. An early fan of The Band (and, of course, Bob Dylan), he recorded his first album, Rising Tide, at Levon Helm’s Woodstock, New York-based studio, and holds the group’s musical aesthetics close to his heart many years on.

He recently spoke about making Black Hills Ranger, his origins as a songwriter, and how the period after a major legal case has often been deeply inspirational.

Host/Producer: Jim Choukas-Bradley

Theme music: Torin Andersen