© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Gooding

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 16, 2026 at 10:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Courtesy photo

Gooding is a composer, singer and songwriter based in the greater Nashville area, whose latest album is titled Osage. He returns to Wichita for a performance at Wave on Friday, October 16 and will spotlight some new material at that show.

In addition to writing and recording new music, he is also the founder of Funding The Future, a non-profit organization which finds him performing for and speaking with high school students on matters of financial literacy.

He recently spoke with me about the inspiration for the material on Osage, Wichita musician Sterling Gray, imposter syndrome, and how the disbanding of what was for many years his core band impacted him.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin