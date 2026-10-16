Into Music: Gooding

Gooding is a composer, singer and songwriter based in the greater Nashville area, whose latest album is titled Osage. He returns to Wichita for a performance at Wave on Friday, October 16 and will spotlight some new material at that show.

In addition to writing and recording new music, he is also the founder of Funding The Future, a non-profit organization which finds him performing for and speaking with high school students on matters of financial literacy.

He recently spoke with me about the inspiration for the material on Osage, Wichita musician Sterling Gray, imposter syndrome, and how the disbanding of what was for many years his core band impacted him.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen