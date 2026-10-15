Into Music: Bruce Cockburn

Bruce Cockburn’s career as a songwriter spans more than five decades and in that time, it’s become clear that when it comes time for him to release a new album, fine songs are never in short supply. That’s true of this latest release, The Blood Of Others, but this time the tunes are ones that come from other writers.

There are tunes taken from gospel and blues traditions and pieces that we refer to as standards. There are songs written by other Canadians and songs that come from the deep south but on The Blood Of Others they are all unmistakably and forever improved by Cockburn’s deft touches and formidable performances.

He recently spoke with me about the music he grew up around, his journey as guitar player, his life as a parent, and more.

The Blood Of Others is out October 16 via Sunset Boulevard Records.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen