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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Bruce Cockburn

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 15, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Daniel Keebler

Bruce Cockburn’s career as a songwriter spans more than five decades and in that time, it’s become clear that when it comes time for him to release a new album, fine songs are never in short supply. That’s true of this latest release, The Blood Of Others, but this time the tunes are ones that come from other writers.

There are tunes taken from gospel and blues traditions and pieces that we refer to as standards. There are songs written by other Canadians and songs that come from the deep south but on The Blood Of Others they are all unmistakably and forever improved by Cockburn’s deft touches and formidable performances.

He recently spoke with me about the music he grew up around, his journey as guitar player, his life as a parent, and more.

The Blood Of Others is out October 16 via Sunset Boulevard Records.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin