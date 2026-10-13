Into Music: Corin Tucker and Tracy Sawyer

Corin Tucker and Tracy Sawyer met in middle school and by the early 1990s, they’d formed the band heavens to betsy. A considerable force

within the legendary riot grrrl movement of the time, the duo came to an end in 1994. Both Tucker and Sawyer performed in a variety of bands in the years since, Tucker with Sleater-Kinney and The Corin Tucker Band, Sawyer with The Husbands, The Flying Tigers, and The Lies.

They reunited earlier this year for a live performance and are now preparing for a tour to support baby’s gone, a 16-track collection including a never-before-heard demo tape recorded by Bratmobile’s Molly Neuman (who also penned liner note for the collection), plus the 1993 These Monsters Are Real and the 1994 Direction 7” recordings.

They recently spoke with me about the decision to perform live, the powerful and emotional lyrical elements of the songs heard on baby’s gone, and their hopes that music performed in communal spaces can still be an instrument of change.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen