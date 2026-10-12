Into Music: Tim Quirk

Tim Quirk is an Oakland, California based musician and co-founder of the band Wonderlick, alongside his longtime friend Jay Blumenfield.

The pair have returned with a new LP titled Wonderlick Loves You, their seventh full-length release, which was recorded in Virginia and features a wide range of musicians who play traditional Appalachian music.

Quirk, who along with Blumenfield, is a founding member of the group Too Much Joy, recently spoke with me about how the pair stumbled on the idea for Wonderlick Loves You, their experiences in Too Much Joy and how those have informed Wonderlick’s career, and the overall experience of recording an album in Floyd, Virginia with a group of musicians from vastly different musical backgrounds.

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