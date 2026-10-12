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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Tim Quirk

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 12, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Tim Quirk is an Oakland, California based musician and co-founder of the band Wonderlick, alongside his longtime friend Jay Blumenfield.

The pair have returned with a new LP titled Wonderlick Loves You, their seventh full-length release, which was recorded in Virginia and features a wide range of musicians who play traditional Appalachian music.

Quirk, who along with Blumenfield, is a founding member of the group Too Much Joy, recently spoke with me about how the pair stumbled on the idea for Wonderlick Loves You, their experiences in Too Much Joy and how those have informed Wonderlick’s career, and the overall experience of recording an album in Floyd, Virginia with a group of musicians from vastly different musical backgrounds.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin