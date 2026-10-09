Into Music: Matt Devine

Ventilator released the album Reseda Spleen in 1996 via Chicago’s Delmore Recordings and despite its delightfully noisy nature, including songs that are effortlessly enjoyable and which should have landed Ventilator on the radio beside Matthew Sweet and in record collections that also boasted sides by Big Star and The Replacements (and Todd Rundren), the record failed to claim its rightful place in the pantheon of psych pop.

Until now.

On October 9, Reseda Spleen will arrive as a vinyl LP, digital download and on digital streaming services thanks to Bar/None.

Tracked mainly at Devine’s home in North Hollywood on a Tascam 388 ¼” tape recorder, the Devine-produced album features contributions from Byron Reynolds (Possum Dixon), Jeff Caruana, and special guest Brad Laner (Medicine) with mixing handled Earle Mankey (Sparks, Mumps, Runaways, Beach Boys).

Devine recently spoke about the creation of Reseda Spleen, its connection to the music of Big Star and Todd Rundgren as well as the classic LP from the Rolling Stones, Exile on Main Street, what became of his Tascam recorder, and why he chose to reissue Reseda Spleen now.

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