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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 8, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Do Not Dare To Dream is the latest album from Teenage Fanclub. Out October 9, 2026, via the Merge label, the album is populated by songs that in their way acknowledge the darker moments in life and daily tensions while providing listeners an opportunity to rise above adversity throughout.

Recorded over two weeks at Black Bay Studio in a remote stretch of Scotland, the LP stands alongside classic Teenage Fanclub releases and suggests that the group has lost none of its luster across the decades.

Blake and McGinley recently shared observations about the making of Do Not Dare To Dream, some stories from the group’s early days, and their thoughts about why Teenage Fanclub recordings always sound best at high volume.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin