Into Music: Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley

Do Not Dare To Dream is the latest album from Teenage Fanclub. Out October 9, 2026, via the Merge label, the album is populated by songs that in their way acknowledge the darker moments in life and daily tensions while providing listeners an opportunity to rise above adversity throughout.

Recorded over two weeks at Black Bay Studio in a remote stretch of Scotland, the LP stands alongside classic Teenage Fanclub releases and suggests that the group has lost none of its luster across the decades.

Blake and McGinley recently shared observations about the making of Do Not Dare To Dream, some stories from the group’s early days, and their thoughts about why Teenage Fanclub recordings always sound best at high volume.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

