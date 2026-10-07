Into Music: Imperial Teen

Imperial Teen returns with a brand-new album, All Over You, on October 9 via Merge Records. The band members—Will Schwartz (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Jone Stebbins (bass, vocals), and Lynn Truell (drums, vocals), and Roddy Bottum (guitars, keyboards, vocals)—live in different parts of the country and have different day-to-day lives in those corners. Despite that, Imperial Teen reemerges every five or six years to provide listeners with a potent collection of pop songs which are life-affirming, truth-seeking, and, yes, sexy.

Fresh from shows in San Francisco and gearing up for another run of shows that will see them playing cities such as Philadelphia, New York, and Seattle, the group recently spoke with me about the friendships at the core of Imperial Teen, All Over You’'s lyrical themes, and the realities of being in a band in 2026.

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