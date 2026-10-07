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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Imperial Teen

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 7, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Milan Zrnic

Imperial Teen returns with a brand-new album, All Over You, on October 9 via Merge Records. The band members—Will Schwartz (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Jone Stebbins (bass, vocals), and Lynn Truell (drums, vocals), and Roddy Bottum (guitars, keyboards, vocals)—live in different parts of the country and have different day-to-day lives in those corners. Despite that, Imperial Teen reemerges every five or six years to provide listeners with a potent collection of pop songs which are life-affirming, truth-seeking, and, yes, sexy.

Fresh from shows in San Francisco and gearing up for another run of shows that will see them playing cities such as Philadelphia, New York, and Seattle, the group recently spoke with me about the friendships at the core of Imperial Teen, All Over You’'s lyrical themes, and the realities of being in a band in 2026.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin