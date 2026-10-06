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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: André Cymone

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 6, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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André Cymone looked around one day and released that funk, a genre he grew up playing and listening to in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was largely absent from contemporary musical conversations. Seeking to remedy that, he began work on the material for his latest album, The Resurrection of Funk, which he says is the first installment of a trilogy to bring that music back to the public sphere and create conversations about its inherent power.

Cymone’s work as a musician and producer is well-documented, whether his work with childhood friend Prince, his early ‘80s solo releases, his production work with Jody Watley, Pebbles, Adam Ant and Tom Jones (on the excellent 1994 release, The Lead and How to Swing It).

Cymone recently spoke about his appreciation for funk, his personal and artistic reactions to unrest in his hometown of Minneapolis, and what became of funk after its initial iteration.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin