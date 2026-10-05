Into Music: Paula Fong

Paula Fong is a Los Angeles based Americana singer-songwriter whose latest album A Bird on the Wing is out now. Produced by Justin Sinclair, the LP features a cast of musicians who have worked with some of Fong’s musical heroes, including the Wailin' Jennys, Sara Jarosz, Sean & Sara Watkins, and Kacey Musgraves. Populated by songs that display Fong’s uncanny ability to capture the hopes and truths of everyday life, A Bird on the Wing is testament to her prowess in both the writing and performing arenas, possessing a singular vision and voice within a well-populated sphere.

Among the highlights on the LP are tunes such as “River Run,” “What Are We Running From,” and the titular piece. Meanwhile, “Sans Dire Je T’aime,” written in French, is influenced by Breton music and Fong’s own experiences living in France.

In addition to her solo work, Fong tours as a backing vocalist with Abby Posner and the Big Fall and serves as music director for her church, which offers its congregation an Americana/folk service in Los Angeles.

Fong recently spoke about the inspiration she finds while on tour, her appreciation for the musicians who have mentored her along the way, and several aspects of her writing process.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

