Into Music: John von Seggern on Jon Hassell

The third part of Jon Hassell’s Pentimento Trilogy is Music Is Invisible, a recording of the late musician’s final live concert. The performance was mixed and edited by former collaborator Jeff Rona and the final the effort is out now on the Ndeya label, a partnership between Hassell and Warp Records. The material on Music In Invisible features performances from Hassell, Rick Cox, and John von Seggern at St John at Hackney Church, London in May 2015.

Themes, motifs and riffs from Hassell’s final two LPs, Listening To Pictures and Seeing Through Sound, occur throughout the performances. Music Is Invisible is also available as part of the The Pentimento Trilogy boxset.

John von Seggern recently spoke about working with Hassell as well as their friendship and what he sees as the future for the work his late friend started in his lifetime.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen