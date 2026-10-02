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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: John von Seggern on Jon Hassell

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 2, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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The third part of Jon Hassell’s Pentimento Trilogy is Music Is Invisible, a recording of the late musician’s final live concert. The performance was mixed and edited by former collaborator Jeff Rona and the final the effort is out now on the Ndeya label, a partnership between Hassell and Warp Records. The material on Music In Invisible features performances from Hassell, Rick Cox, and John von Seggern at St John at Hackney Church, London in May 2015.

Themes, motifs and riffs from Hassell’s final two LPs, Listening To Pictures and Seeing Through Sound, occur throughout the performances. Music Is Invisible is also available as part of the The Pentimento Trilogy boxset. 

John von Seggern recently spoke about working with Hassell as well as their friendship and what he sees as the future for the work his late friend started in his lifetime.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin