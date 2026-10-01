Into Music: Kavus Torabi

Kavus Torabi has made a name for himself via a variety of music projects, including Gong, Cardiacs, and The Utopia Strong. His solo LP, October By Name, is out October 2 via Believers Roast and stands as further testament to his prodigious talents as a writer and performer.

Recalling psychedelic and experimental rock (Julian Cope, Porcupine Tree, Syd Barrett at his best and brightest, Robyn Hitchcock tinged with lysergic colors), while remaining true to his own vision, the album effortlessly captures and holds the listener’s attention and proves to be essential listening for the autumn season (and beyond).

Torabi recently spoke about the making of the album, how a particular synthesizer and harmonium have proved invaluable in his recent songwriting, the role of the subconscious in his work, and the process of composition on his own and in collaborative settings.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen