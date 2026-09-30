Into Music: Lisa B. (Lisa Bernstein)

Lisa Bernstein is an Oakland, California-based singer, poet, and spoken-word artist whose latest musical release is the album ‘60s Magic Now!:The Y-Verse. Steeped in themes which include community, social change, freedom, and imagination, the album finds Bernstein reimagining ‘60s classics in the present day. The songs range from Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’” to Traffic’s “Dear Mr. Fantasy” (featuring Bay Area hip-hop legend Lyrics Born) to “Spooky,” “Windy,” and “Everybody Get Together.”

Bernstein recently spoke about the connections the songs have between the past and present, the importance of community, and how the music of the ‘60s continues to provide guidance and inspiration decades later.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen