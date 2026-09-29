Into Music: Jeremy Cunningham

Jeremy Cunningham is a Chicago based musician whose new album, Passing Fires, is out October 2 via the Northern Spy label. It’s his first solo album since 2020’s acclaimed The Weather Up There. For this latest effort, Cunningham moves seamlessly through a variety of moods and styles and is joined by a wide array of collaborators including Josh Johson, Jeff Parker, Makaya McCraven, Sen Morimoto, and others.

Cunningham recently spoke with me about the inspiration for Passing Fires, how the album provides a snapshot of a five year window during which Cunningham became a parent, lost his father to cancer, and embraced close friendships with his fellow musicians.

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