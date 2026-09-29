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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Jeremy Cunningham

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Shannon Marks

Jeremy Cunningham is a Chicago based musician whose new album, Passing Fires, is out October 2 via the Northern Spy label. It’s his first solo album since 2020’s acclaimed The Weather Up There. For this latest effort, Cunningham moves seamlessly through a variety of moods and styles and is joined by a wide array of collaborators including Josh Johson, Jeff Parker, Makaya McCraven, Sen Morimoto, and others.

Cunningham recently spoke with me about the inspiration for Passing Fires, how the album provides a snapshot of a five year window during which Cunningham became a parent, lost his father to cancer, and embraced close friendships with his fellow musicians.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin