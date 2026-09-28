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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Charles Rumback and Bill MacKay

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 28, 2026 at 7:10 AM CDT
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Charles Rumback and Bill MacKay are founding members of the Chicago trio Black Duck. Although they and fellow musician Douglas McCombs had performed in the live setting for several years, they didn’t make their recording debut until their 2023 self-titled album. Now, they’ve returned with a second effort, featuring acclaimed Basque musician Elena Setién.

The quartet first collaborated via a series of live shows in Spain in 2025 and the record is a continuation of those initial collaborations, spotlighting the quartet’s impeccable musicianship and compositional skills.

Rumback and MacKay recently spoke about how the collaboration with Setién first came about, the material on the new LP, and what the future holds for Black Duck with and without Elena Setién.

Black Duck with Elena Setién is out now via Thrill Jockey Records.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin