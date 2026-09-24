Into Music: Jack and Lily Wolter

Jack and Lily Wolter are the siblings at the heart of the Brighton, England based band Penelope Isles. After time spent apart as the pair dealt with their other musical projects (Jack with CMAT, Lily with My Precious Bunny), they traveled to Lagos, Portugal for a monthlong surf trip which also gave them time to write the songs heard on their new LP, 3.

Now joined by drummer Joe Taylor, the Wolters have not only solidified their sound but have also delivered their best recording today, out September 25 on Bella Union.

Brimming with reflective, memorable pop songs that are sometimes sad and frequently funny, the uplifting bass lines and shimmering guitars make 3 the perfect companion as one steps from the bright days of summer into the cooler, solitary world of autumn, though the tracks here serve as trustworthy companions.

The Wolters recently spoke about the material on 3, how the mediative elements of surfing informed their creativity, and their desire to know more about the creative arcs of Coldplay and Kings of Leon. The pair also discussed the video for the single, “I Loved You Robert Pattinson,” which had not yet been released at the time of our conversation.

Errata: I misidentified the song “Moonwalker” as “Moonraker,” apparently distracted by the 1979 James Bond franchise film, an error which Jack caught quite quickly and which I discovered in the production process.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen