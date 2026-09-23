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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Liz Selfish and Brenner Moate

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 23, 2026 at 6:10 AM CDT
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Manslayer, the latest release from New Orleans metal band BRAT. Out September 25 via Prosthetic Records, found vocalist Liz Selfish reaching for inspiration in an unlikely place—the lyrics to country songs from The Chicks, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood, adding an extra dimension to the violence expressed in death metal music. The album follows an arc from victim to aggressor, tackling serious subjects with small doses of levity interspersed throughout.

Vocalist Selfish and guitarist Brenner Moate recently spoke about the lyrical ideas expressed on Manslayer, the band’s dedication to touring, and BRAT’s ability to plant its collective tongue firmly inside its collective cheek at exactly the right time.

With the EPs Mean Is What We Aim For (2021), Grime Boss (2022), the LP Social Grace (2024) and a cover of Heart’s “Barracuda” already establishing their far-reaching and uncompromising sound, BRAT (which is rounded out by drummer Dustin Eagan and bassist Ian Hennessey), is poised to celebrate its true breakthrough with Manslayer, a record destined to become essential listening in the metal genre.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin