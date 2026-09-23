Into Music: Liz Selfish and Brenner Moate

Manslayer, the latest release from New Orleans metal band BRAT. Out September 25 via Prosthetic Records, found vocalist Liz Selfish reaching for inspiration in an unlikely place—the lyrics to country songs from The Chicks, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood, adding an extra dimension to the violence expressed in death metal music. The album follows an arc from victim to aggressor, tackling serious subjects with small doses of levity interspersed throughout.

Vocalist Selfish and guitarist Brenner Moate recently spoke about the lyrical ideas expressed on Manslayer, the band’s dedication to touring, and BRAT’s ability to plant its collective tongue firmly inside its collective cheek at exactly the right time.

With the EPs Mean Is What We Aim For (2021), Grime Boss (2022), the LP Social Grace (2024) and a cover of Heart’s “Barracuda” already establishing their far-reaching and uncompromising sound, BRAT (which is rounded out by drummer Dustin Eagan and bassist Ian Hennessey), is poised to celebrate its true breakthrough with Manslayer, a record destined to become essential listening in the metal genre.

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