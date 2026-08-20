Into Music: Leah Lavigne

Ok Cowgirl issues its latest album, Rhinestone Cowgirl August 21 via Easy Does It Records. Produced and recorded by Alex Farrar (MJ Lenderman, Wednesday, Indigo De Sousza), the LP finds vocalist/songwriter Leah Lavigne exploring choices made in the name of art (“Rock N Roll Ruined My Life”) as well as the pleasures of friendship (“Winner”) and the weariness that can set in with daily life (“God Made Me A Farmer”).

Throughout, Lavigne, Jacob Sabinsky (guitar), John Miller (multi-instrumentalist), Ryan Work (bass), and Matt Birkenholz (drums), deliver a loose and comfortable exploration of the human condition that reminds us that both life and rock ‘n’ roll continue moving forward, providing us the comfort, relief and release we need from the weight of the world.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

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