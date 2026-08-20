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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Leah Lavigne

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 20, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Ok Cowgirl issues its latest album, Rhinestone Cowgirl August 21 via Easy Does It Records. Produced and recorded by Alex Farrar (MJ Lenderman, Wednesday, Indigo De Sousza), the LP finds vocalist/songwriter Leah Lavigne exploring choices made in the name of art (“Rock N Roll Ruined My Life”) as well as the pleasures of friendship (“Winner”) and the weariness that can set in with daily life (“God Made Me A Farmer”).

Throughout, Lavigne, Jacob Sabinsky (guitar), John Miller (multi-instrumentalist), Ryan Work (bass), and Matt Birkenholz (drums), deliver a loose and comfortable exploration of the human condition that reminds us that both life and rock ‘n’ roll continue moving forward, providing us the comfort, relief and release we need from the weight of the world.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin