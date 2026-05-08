Donuts that are a dream

Anyone I’ve spoken with lately about where to eat and drink in Wichita probably knows about my fondness for the corner of First and Cleveland. It’s home to Mamacitas Taquitos and Apollo Fermentation — two spots my family and I regularly visit on Saturday afternoons for kombucha and taquitos.

Lately, the corner has become something more. It’s evolved into a gathering place for pop-ups and collaborations — the kind of food culture that gives a neighborhood life. One recent addition is Dream Donuts, a somewhat monthly pop-up from chef Weston Townsley.

Townsley is well known in Wichita restaurant circles, having worked at places like the Ambassador Hotel and Reverie Roasters. After years focused on savory cooking, he told me he fell in love with baking and pastry work. Dream Donuts, he explained, is his version of the American dream — a creative pursuit built around independence and self expression.

The first time we tried to go, we arrived too late and they had already sold out. My son Arlo was crushed until Rose from Mamacitas handed him her own s’mores donut. That small gesture tells you a lot about the spirit of the place.

Last month we made sure to arrive early. Theo chose strawberry chamomile and chocolate with sprinkles. Arlo picked Crunch Berries. I went with blackberry goat cheese and a PB&J.

The donuts were soft, rich, decadent, and thoughtfully made.

If you see Dream Donuts announce a pop-up online, take the hint. Some dreams are worth getting in line for.

