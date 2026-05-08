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Flyover Food

Donuts that are a dream

By Travis Russell
Published May 8, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
Travis Russell

Anyone I’ve spoken with lately about where to eat and drink in Wichita probably knows about my fondness for the corner of First and Cleveland. It’s home to Mamacitas Taquitos and Apollo Fermentation — two spots my family and I regularly visit on Saturday afternoons for kombucha and taquitos.

Lately, the corner has become something more. It’s evolved into a gathering place for pop-ups and collaborations — the kind of food culture that gives a neighborhood life. One recent addition is Dream Donuts, a somewhat monthly pop-up from chef Weston Townsley.

Townsley is well known in Wichita restaurant circles, having worked at places like the Ambassador Hotel and Reverie Roasters. After years focused on savory cooking, he told me he fell in love with baking and pastry work. Dream Donuts, he explained, is his version of the American dream — a creative pursuit built around independence and self expression.

The first time we tried to go, we arrived too late and they had already sold out. My son Arlo was crushed until Rose from Mamacitas handed him her own s’mores donut. That small gesture tells you a lot about the spirit of the place.

Last month we made sure to arrive early. Theo chose strawberry chamomile and chocolate with sprinkles. Arlo picked Crunch Berries. I went with blackberry goat cheese and a PB&J.

The donuts were soft, rich, decadent, and thoughtfully made.

If you see Dream Donuts announce a pop-up online, take the hint. Some dreams are worth getting in line for.

Tags
Flyover Food CommentaryArts and CultureWichita dining
Travis Russell
Travis Russell is the owner and chef of the Public at the Brickyard in Wichita, Kansas. The restaurant prides itself on serving local ingredients and micro-brews to customers in historic Old Town. Russell was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, attending Wichita North High School. He currently lives in College Hill with his wife Brooke, their sons Theo and Arlo, and their three dogs Obi, Rosie and Daisy.
See stories by Travis Russell