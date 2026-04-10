Against the Clock in the Kitchen

Last time, I talked about the restaurant management side of the competition. But just down the hall, the culinary division was in full swing.

I walked into a ballroom at the Marriott transformed into a row of makeshift kitchens. You could hear knives tapping against cutting boards, smell pans heating with oil, and students weaving carefully around one another in tight quarters. It felt organized—but just barely.

Judges circled the room with clipboards, watching closely—tracking safety, sanitation, knife skills, and how each team managed their space.

Each Team had just one hour to prepare a three-course meal: a starter, an entrée, and a dessert. And it came down to the wire. You could feel the tension build as plates came together—those final seconds where focus sharpens and everything matters. It felt like something out of Chopped. When the timer buzzed, hands went up.

From there, dishes moved to a panel of local chefs and instructors. They evaluated each course on taste, presentation, and execution, offering direct, professional feedback to the students.

This year, Wichita area schools showed up strong. Andover Central placed fourth, Campus High School third, and Wichita Heights second. First place went to Olathe Culinary Academy, earning a trip to nationals in Baltimore later this month.

I’ll be honest—I felt anxious watching them. But more than that, I left impressed. It’s a reminder that the next generation of cooks is already hard at work.

