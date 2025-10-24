Residents of Pittsburg, Kansas, proudly call their corner of Crawford County the Fried Chicken Capital of the World — and after one bite from Chicken Annie’s, it’s easy to see why.

Just five miles west of Highway K-47 and U.S. 69, the town of Girard is home to Chicken Annie’s, one of several legendary fried chicken joints clustered around Pittsburg. The restaurant takes its name from Ann Frances Rehak, who married Charlie Pichler in 1917. When Charlie was injured in a mining accident in 1933, Annie began selling fried chicken from her home to help support her family.

At the time, coal mining drew many European immigrants to the area. Through the Depression and two World Wars, families turned to comfort food and community — helping launch a fried chicken tradition that still thrives today.

Here, fried chicken is serious business. Chicken Mary’s, Pichler’s Chicken Annie’s, Barto’s, and Gebhardt’s all lay claim to the local crown.

One Friday evening, on a friend’s recommendation, my wife and I stopped at Chicken Annie’s for a to-go order: ten pieces of fried chicken, German potato salad, slaw, mashed potatoes, and gravy. While we waited beneath the warm neon glow, Bob — the current owner and Annie’s relative—shared a bit of her story beneath her smiling portrait.

Back in the car, the smell was irresistible. Crisp, juicy, golden chicken; peppery gravy; tangy slaw. We almost didn’t stop — but I’m so glad we did. I’ll be dreaming of Chicken Annie’s until my next visit.

