Wichita has often been called “the smallest big city.” Whenever I travel, I almost always run into someone I know. It’s rare to fly out of Wichita and not see a familiar face or two.

The morning after the crash, my wife, Brooke, shared a heartbreaking detail—the flight carried a large group of ice skaters. Wichita had just hosted the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. It had been a proud week for our city. At our restaurant throughout the week, we welcomed skaters, tournament organizers, and spectators who had come to watch Olympic hopefuls perform right here in our hometown.

And then we realized—we’d hosted some of those skaters Tuesday night, for what would be their last dinner. They stayed past closing time, enjoying each other’s company and a final meal together.

It was a stark reminder of how meaningful our work in the service industry can be.

Over the years, we’ve been part of so many special moments—weddings, baby showers, rehearsal dinners, retirement parties, anniversaries, first dates, proposals. And sometimes, you never know when an ordinary evening will turn into something more.

Throughout the week, restaurants and hotels across Wichita welcomed these skaters, giving them a glimpse of our city’s hospitality. I hope they felt the Midwestern warmth and kindness we all strive to offer.

Because in this business, every meal matters, and every table holds a story.