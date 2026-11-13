From east to West, Wichita restaurants are moving, opening and closing

If you’re the type of person who gets regular cravings for Angelo’s Wich-Italian style pizzas and pasta dishes, it’s time to start planning ahead. The restaurant is finally ready to move to its bigger location. It will operate at 5900 E. Central only through Saturday. After that, it will close so owners can relocate it to the restaurant space at 550 N. Rock Road where restaurants like The Grape, Ernie Biggs and Dempsey’s Burger Pub have previously operated. The owners have said that the restaurant will be closed for a minimum of seven to 10 days while the move is happening, so now is the time to start stocking up on take-and-bake dishes.

The past couple of weeks also have brought lots of dining news from Wichita’s west side. On Tuesday, the city’s second location of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill opened at 2824 N. Maize Road. Wichita knows the restaurant from the east-side location that has operated at the Waterfront since 2013. The new Firebrids sits just to the southwest of the Hobby Lobby at 29th and Maize.

Also, the west side learned this week that it will soon have easy access to a decadent new dessert business. A Crumbl Cookies competitor called Crave will add its first Wichita location in the strip center that sits in front of the Regal Warren West theatre near 21st and Tyler. The chain specializes in two-inch-thick deep-dish cookies, most of which have a gooey, molten center. The signs are now up for the business, but an opening date hasn’t yet been shared.

West Wichita also has limited time left with a Mexican restaurant that’s been at NewMarket Square since 2022. The franchisee for the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop restaurants in Wichita recently said that he’ll close the one at 21st and Maize in January. He decided that the restaurant wasn’t as profitable as he’d hoped it would be. He will, however, keep Wichita’s other two Fuzzy’s open. They’re at 306 N. Rock Road and in Braeburn Square, near 21st and Oliver.

