Breakfast chain The Big Biscuit has chosen all four of its Wichita-area sites

I can remember a time in Wichita when I’d stand in a long line for a table at The Beacon and wonder why Wichita didn’t have more breakfast places. Today we have so many, and more are on the way. The newest concept coming into the Wichita area is The Big Biscuit. Last week, I learned where the Kansas City-based chain would open all four of its corporate-owned stores. The first one should be ready later this month in an old Mexican restaurant space at 21st and Maize. The three others will open next spring and early summer in the former Jimmy’s Egg spots at both Douglas and Hydraulic and at 21st and Rock and in the building in Derby that IHOP just vacated. The Big Biscuit serves both breakfast and lunch.

Speaking of IHOP, the empty building near K-96 and North Rock Road that was an IHOP until the restaurant moved a few blocks to the south in 2022 is about to be torn down. Wichita’s 7 Brew Coffee franchisee says he’s planning to drop yet another 7 Brew on the spot. If the deal goes through, construction should start this winter, and the 7 Brew should be open by spring.

Finally, here are some other restaurant updates. German restaurant Prost has completed its move to its big new two-story home at 134 St. Francis and is open for business. Also, Haven Restaurant & Lounge is now open in the old Todd Brian’s spot in Old Town Square. And hot pot chain KPOT opens today in the old Jose Pepper’s spot at 21st and Tyler.

