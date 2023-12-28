Cue the orchestral music...
With the year coming to an end Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez thought it was a perfect time to reflect on their 2023 reading goals and launch some new goals for 2024.
Also, stay on the lookout for more information on the 2024 #ReadICT challenge!
Books & Whatnot is produced by KMUW and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- The Other Half by Charlotte Vassell
- Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward
- Salvage the Bones by Jessmyn Ward
- Men We Reaped by Jessmyn Ward
- Sing Unburied Sing by Jessmyn Ward
- Inferno by Dante Alighieri
- Purgatorio by Dante Alighieri
- Paradiso by Dante Alighieri
- The Iliad by Homer
- The Odyssey by Homer
- The Vulnerables by Sigrid Nunez
- Tinkers by Paul Harding
- This Other Eden by Paul Harding
- Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
- Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent
- The Tree and the River by Aaron Becker
- The Arrival by Shaun Tan
- The Snowman by Raymond Briggs
- The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
- Wild and Distant Seas by Tara Karr Roberts
- Moby-Dick by Herman Melville
- Dayswork by Chris Bachelder & Jennifer Habel
- This is Salvaged by Vauhini Vara
- The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara
- The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafón
- Little House on the Prairie by Laura Ingalls Wilder
- The Black Stallion by Walter Farley
- All Creatures Great and Small by Jame Herriot
- The Phantom Tollbooth by Jules Feiffer
- The Book of Love by Kelly Link
- Wellness by Nathan Hill
- Plastic by Scott Guild
- Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu
- American War by Omar El Akkad
- A Prayer for Owen Meany by John Irving