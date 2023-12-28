© 2023 KMUW
Books & Whatnot

Cue the orchestral music...

By Beth Golay,
Suzanne Perez
Published December 28, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST
Suzanne Perez pulled books off her shelves that would fulfill each of the 12 categories in the 2024 #ReadICT Challenge. The categories will be announced December 31, 2023. Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay will record the January #ReadICT Challenge episode of Books & Whatnot on January 4, 2024 at 7 pm at the Wichita Public Library's Advanced Learning location.
With the year coming to an end Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez thought it was a perfect time to reflect on their 2023 reading goals and launch some new goals for 2024.

Also, stay on the lookout for more information on the 2024 #ReadICT challenge!

Books & Whatnot is produced by KMUW and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

  • The Other Half by Charlotte Vassell
  • Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward
  • Salvage the Bones by Jessmyn Ward
  • Men We Reaped by Jessmyn Ward
  • Sing Unburied Sing by Jessmyn Ward
  • Inferno by Dante Alighieri
  • Purgatorio by Dante Alighieri
  • Paradiso by Dante Alighieri
  • The Iliad by Homer
  • The Odyssey by Homer
  • The Vulnerables by Sigrid Nunez
  • Tinkers by Paul Harding
  • This Other Eden by Paul Harding
  • Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
  • Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent
  • The Tree and the River by Aaron Becker
  • The Arrival by Shaun Tan
  • The Snowman by Raymond Briggs
  • The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
  • Wild and Distant Seas by Tara Karr Roberts
  • Moby-Dick by Herman Melville
  • Dayswork by Chris Bachelder & Jennifer Habel
  • This is Salvaged by Vauhini Vara
  • The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara
  • The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafón
  • Little House on the Prairie by Laura Ingalls Wilder
  • The Black Stallion by Walter Farley
  • All Creatures Great and Small by Jame Herriot
  • The Phantom Tollbooth by Jules Feiffer
  • The Book of Love by Kelly Link
  • Wellness by Nathan Hill
  • Plastic by Scott Guild
  • Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu
  • American War by Omar El Akkad
  • A Prayer for Owen Meany by John Irving
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
See stories by Suzanne Perez