Marginalia

Author Charlotte Vassell on 'The Other Half'

By Beth Golay
Published December 13, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST
Charlotte Vassell is the author of "The Other Half"

When London socialite and social media influencer Clemmie O’Hara is found murdered under a bush in a park, detective Caius Beauchamp is thrust into the world of privilege and absurdity of some of London’s wealthiest blue bloods.

That’s the premise of Charlotte Vassell’s debut novel, The Other Half. It follows the twists and turns of a complicated murder investigation, complete with scathing social commentary on some of the stereotypes that divide social classes.

I recently spoke with Charlotte Vassell about the classism she writes about, her appreciation of classic literature, and what’s next for detective Caius Beauchamp.

The Other Half was published by Anchor.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooksreading
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
