Author Charlotte Vassell on 'The Other Half'

When London socialite and social media influencer Clemmie O’Hara is found murdered under a bush in a park, detective Caius Beauchamp is thrust into the world of privilege and absurdity of some of London’s wealthiest blue bloods.

That’s the premise of Charlotte Vassell’s debut novel, The Other Half. It follows the twists and turns of a complicated murder investigation, complete with scathing social commentary on some of the stereotypes that divide social classes.

I recently spoke with Charlotte Vassell about the classism she writes about, her appreciation of classic literature, and what’s next for detective Caius Beauchamp.

The Other Half was published by Anchor.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.