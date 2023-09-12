© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Chris Bachelder and Jennifer Habel on 'Dayswork'

By Beth Golay
Published September 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT
Chris Bachelder and Jennifer Habel are the authors of "Dayswork."
Chris Bachelder and Jennifer Habel are the authors of "Dayswork."

Chris Bachelder and Jennifer Habel are husband and wife. She is a poet, and he's a novelist. So they each have their own independent writing careers. But during the pandemic lock-down, they teamed up to co-author this novel titled Dayswork.

It’s a fictional log of a woman’s research during the pandemic, particularly her fascination with Herman Melville, but it’s also a look at this fictional couple’s relationship, and other pet tangents. I recently spoke with Chris Bachelder and Jennifer Habel about Dayswork, which was described by a friend of mine a, “It’s a novel that reminds you why you’ve devoted your life to books.”

-

Dayswork was published by W.W. Norton & Company

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
