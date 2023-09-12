Chris Bachelder and Jennifer Habel on 'Dayswork'

Chris Bachelder and Jennifer Habel are husband and wife. She is a poet, and he's a novelist. So they each have their own independent writing careers. But during the pandemic lock-down, they teamed up to co-author this novel titled Dayswork.

It’s a fictional log of a woman’s research during the pandemic, particularly her fascination with Herman Melville, but it’s also a look at this fictional couple’s relationship, and other pet tangents. I recently spoke with Chris Bachelder and Jennifer Habel about Dayswork, which was described by a friend of mine a, “It’s a novel that reminds you why you’ve devoted your life to books.”

-

Dayswork was published by W.W. Norton & Company

