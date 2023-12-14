© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

National Book Award winner Sigrid Nunez on 'The Vulnerables'

By Beth Golay
Published December 14, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Sigrid Nunez is the author of "The Vulnerables"
Marion Ettlinger
/
sigridnunez.com
Sigrid Nunez is the author of "The Vulnerables"

National Book Award winner Sigrid Nunez’s new novel, The Vulnerables, is a look at life during the pandemic, but you won’t find descriptions of illness and death anywhere in the novel.

Instead, it focuses on isolation and loneliness, particularly in the case of the unnamed narrator, who finds herself housesitting a macaw parrot along with an unexpected college student. The two are forced to coexist and and even develop a fondness for each other.

I recently spoke with Sigrid Nunez about the novel. Here's our conversation.

-

The Vulnerables was published by Anchor.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay