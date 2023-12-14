National Book Award winner Sigrid Nunez on 'The Vulnerables'

National Book Award winner Sigrid Nunez’s new novel, The Vulnerables, is a look at life during the pandemic, but you won’t find descriptions of illness and death anywhere in the novel.

Instead, it focuses on isolation and loneliness, particularly in the case of the unnamed narrator, who finds herself housesitting a macaw parrot along with an unexpected college student. The two are forced to coexist and and even develop a fondness for each other.

I recently spoke with Sigrid Nunez about the novel. Here's our conversation.

The Vulnerables was published by Anchor.

