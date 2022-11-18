'There's something about finding your bookstore': On the road to Flint Hills Books
On this episode of Books & Whatnot, Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay talk about their latest reads, but this time it's in front of a live studio audience! Special thanks to Jennifer Kassebaum, owner of Flint Hills Books, for hosting us! (And to Riverbank Brewing for partnering with Flint Hills Books!) We recorded on October 20, 2022. Any references to “new” or “forthcoming” and the like are relative.
These are the books (and whatnot) mentioned in this episode:
- Flint Hills Books
- Council Grove, Kansas
- Artist Zak Barnes
- Riverbank Brewing (Council Grove, Kan.)
- Books & Brews
- Celebrating Kansas Breweries by Michael J. Travis
- Dog Man series by Dav Pilkey
- Cat Kid Comic Club series by Dav Pilkey
- Percy Jackson & The Olympians series by Rick Riordan
- Motherthing by Ainslie Hogarth
- Voyage in the Dark by Jean Rhys
- Stephen King
- How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz
- Dominicana by Angie Cruz
- My Reading Life: A Book Journal by Anne Bogel
- The Stand by Stephen King
- The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett
- The Boys by Katie Hafner
- The Furrows by Namwali Serpell
- Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng
- Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng
- Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
- The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
- Celeste Ng’s Twitter account
- Celeste Ng named Indie Bookstore Ambassador
- The Whalebone Theatre by Joanna Quinn
- Write for Your Life by Anna Quindlen
- The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank
- Blessings by Anna Quindlen
- Rise and Shine by Anna Quindlen
- How Reading Changed My Life by Anna Quindlen
- A Short Guide to a Happy Life by Anna Quindlen
- One True Thing by Anna Quindlen
- Blackwing pencils
- The Door of No Return by Kwame Alexander
- Word of the Day: enjambment
- Author/poet Jason Reynolds
- Comfort Me With Apples by Catherynne M. Valente
- Comfort Me With Apples by Ruth Reichl
- John Green
- Indie Next List
- Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman
- Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
- The Family Fang by Kevin Wilson
- Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
- American Mermaid by Julia Langbein
- Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
- Circe Madeline Miller
- The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
- A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them by Timothy Egan
- The Worst Hard Time: The Untold Story of Those Who Survived the Great American Dust Bowl by Timothy Egan
- A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith by Timothy Egan
- Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann
- The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann
- Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly
- Unfollow: A Memoir of Loving and Leaving the Westboro Baptist Church by Megan Phelps-Roper
- Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
- David Copperfield by Charles Dickens
- Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie
- Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie
- Antigone by Sophocles
