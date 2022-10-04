© 2022 KMUW
Marginalia

Joanna Quinn on 'The Whalebone Theatre' and its charming cast of characters

Published October 4, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT
JoannaQuinn_c_NancyTurner_grove.png
Nancy Turner
/
Penguin Random House
Joanna Quinn is the author of "The Whalebone Theatre"

I’ve been eagerly awaiting the release of Joanna Quinn’s novel The Whalebone Theatre since a friend of mine insisted that I read it, and he’s never led me astray. This recommendation was no exception.

9780593321706_d635a.jpeg

Quinn’s debut novel follows the young Cristabel Seagrave as she builds a theater among the bones of a washed up whale and comes of age during gap between WWI and WWII.

I recently spoke with Joanna Quinn about her compelling cast of characters, how her work experience influenced her writing, and the education that reading can provide. Here’s our conversation.

-

The Whalebone Theatre by Joanna Quinn was published by Knopf.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

