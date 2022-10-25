Kamila Shamsie joins us again, this time with her new novel, 'Best of Friends'

In 2017 I spoke with Kamila Shamsie about her novel Home Fire. Kamila Shamsie has a new novel out called Best of Friends that follows two teenage girls as they come of age in Karachi, Pakistan in the 1980s, and continues with them into their 40s as they navigate their careers and families, as well as their evolving friendship.

I spoke with Kamila Shamsie from her home in London, if you listen carefully you’ll be able to hear the hustle and bustle of the London streets.

Here’s our conversation.

-

Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie was published by Riverhead Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.



Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens - editor

Haley Crowson - producer

Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator

Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

