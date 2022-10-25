© 2022 KMUW
Kamila Shamsie joins us again, this time with her new novel, 'Best of Friends'

Published October 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT
The author of "Best of Friends," Kamila Shamsie

In 2017 I spoke with Kamila Shamsie about her novel Home Fire. Kamila Shamsie has a new novel out called Best of Friends that follows two teenage girls as they come of age in Karachi, Pakistan in the 1980s, and continues with them into their 40s as they navigate their careers and families, as well as their evolving friendship.

I spoke with Kamila Shamsie from her home in London, if you listen carefully you’ll be able to hear the hustle and bustle of the London streets.

Here’s our conversation.

Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie was published by Riverhead Books.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
