It's springtime and we're tickled pink
On this episode of Books & Whatnot, Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay look at a new crop of spring books. We recorded on April 11, 2022. Any references to “new” or “forthcoming” and the like are relative.
These are the titles mentioned in this episode:
- The Art of Living: Reflections on Mindfulness and the Overexamined Life by Grant Snider
- I Will Judge You By Your Bookshelf by Grant Snider
- The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros
- Martita, I Remember You by Sandra Cisneros
- The Love of My Life by Rosie Walsh
- Ghosted by Rosie Walsh
- The Girl Next Door by Jack Ketchum
- Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
- Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell by Susanna Clarke
- The Ladies of Grace Adieu and Other Stories by Susanna Clarke
- Tasha by Brian Morton
- The Dylanist by Brian Morton
- Chorus by Rebecca Kauffman
- Forbidden City by Vanessa Hua
- A River of Stars by Vanessa Hua
- Girl with a Pearl Earring by Tracy Chevalier
- Fantasticland by Mike Bockoven
- Lord of the Flies by William Golding
- Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez
- No Land to Light On by Yara Zgheib
- Exit West by Mohsin Hamid
- An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
- The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
- Macbeth by William Shakespeare
- Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
- The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin
- To Kill a Mockingbird: The Graphic Novel by Harper Lee and Fred Fordham
- 1984: The Graphic Novel by George Orwell and Fido Nesti
- Animal Farm: The Graphic Novel by George Orwell and Odyr
- Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 1 by Frank Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson
