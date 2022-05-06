© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kmuw_books&whatnot_logo.jpg
Books & Whatnot

It's springtime and we're tickled pink

Published May 6, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
IMG_4397.jpg

On this episode of Books & Whatnot, Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay look at a new crop of spring books. We recorded on April 11, 2022. Any references to “new” or “forthcoming” and the like are relative.

These are the titles mentioned in this episode:

HOW TO REACH US:

  • Email: podcasts@kmuw.org
  • Twitter: @BooksandWhatnot (@SuzPerezICT and @BethGolay)
  • Instagram: books_and_whatnot

Tags

Books & Whatnot bookspodcastsArts and Culture
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
See stories by Suzanne Perez