Marginalia

Brian Morton on 'Tasha: A Son's Memoir,' a tribute to his mother

Published April 15, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT
Brian Morton author of "Tasha: A Son's Memior"

When Brian Morton published his 1991 novel The Dylanist, he idealized his father and simultaneously tarnished his relationship with his mother, Tasha, who he painted as a not so loveable character. Now 30 years later, Morton remembers his spitfire mother in his book, Tasha: A Son’s Memoir. Recounting her final years and the complicated emotions that arise when caring for an elderly parent, Morton explores the complexity of mother-son relationships and honors his mother through a form he thinks she would have been much more pleased with. I spoke with Brian Morton about all this, as well as what it was like revisiting some painful memories. Here’s our conversation.

Tasha.jpeg

Tasha: A Son's Memoir by Brian Morton was published by Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - intern
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
