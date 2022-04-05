© 2022 KMUW
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Grant Snider on 'The Art of Living,' his latest comic

Published April 5, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT
GrantSnider_c_MarkWoolcott_grove.png
Mark Woolcott
/
courtesy photo
Grant Snider author of "The Art of Living"

When he's not working as an orthodontist, Grant Snider is typically drawing comics. His work has appeared in national newspapers and magazines, and several of his collections have been published as books, including his most recent, The Art of Living: Reflections on Mindfulness and the Overexamined Life. I recently spoke with Snider about his comics, his process, and... life. Here’s our conversation.

The Art of Living Cover.png

The Art of Living by Grant Snider was published by Abrams ComicArts.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - intern
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
