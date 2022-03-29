© 2022 KMUW
Rosie Walsh on 'The Love of My Life,' her newest emotional thriller

Published March 29, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT
Rosie Walsh, author of "The Love of My Life"

If the name Rosie Walsh sounds familiar, it could be because I spoke with her in 2018 for her book Ghosted. Her newest novel is titled The Love of My Life. It may sound like a romantic comedy, or perhaps even an uplifting reflection of marriage and lifelong partnerships, but it’s neither. Instead it’s a heartbreaking and emotional thriller. And that’s really all I can say about, because this is a spoiler-free interview. Instead of discussing plot and such, I spoke with Rosie about her process. Here’s our conversation.

TLOML+US+cover.jpeg

The Love of My Life by Rosie Walsh was published by Pamela Dorman Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

