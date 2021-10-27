Jim McLean
Jim McLean is a political correspondent for the Kansas News Service, a collaboration based at KCUR with other public media stations across Kansas. You can email him at jim@kcur.org.
People running for local office in Kansas find themselves in increasingly partisan-like contests settled by an ever more polarized electorate.
Liquor industry and grocers pushing Kansas lawmakers to lift restrictions on home delivery and online sales.
Burdett Loomis, known as "Bird," died over the weekend at 76 after being a fixture on the Kansas political scene for decades.
The Royals' Sluggerrr is brought to life by one of a select group of people who typically work their way up through the ranks from college teams to the minor leagues before landing a gig working for a major sports team.
The fringe beliefs of right-wing extremists in Kansas, dating back at least to groups like Posse Comitatus, who trained for war against their government 40 years ago have now migrated to the mainstream of American politics.
By getting off on the wrong foot with Democrats and some in his own party, Roger Marshall of Kansas may have limited his effectiveness in a closely divided U.S. Senate.
Marshall’s win over Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier keeps intact Republicans’ winning streak in Kansas U.S. Senate races, which dates back to 1938.
Kansas Republican voters say they're worried about a "radical" shift to the left if the Democrats win back the Senate. And Kansas Democrats say democracy as a concept is at risk if Republicans stay in power.
Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall calls his Democratic foe, state Sen. Barbara Bollier, a "radical." She believes Marshall is a "yes man" for the president. Here's where they stand on taxes, trade and immigration.
Wins by conservatives over GOP moderates could mean more conflict between lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.