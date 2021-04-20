© 2022 KMUW
Marginalia

Marginalia: Renee Rosen on 'The Social Graces'

KMUW | By Beth Golay
Published April 20, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT
Renee Rosen

Renee Rosen’s books have taken place in Chicago in the 1950s, New York City in the 1960s, at Chess Records during the Civil Rights Movement, and in Chicago during prohibition.

In her newest novel, The Social Graces, we’re back to New York City, and Newport, and Paris… and wherever else Mrs. Vanderbilt and Mrs. Astor wish to travel as they vie for control of New York society during the gilded age.

I recently spoke with Renee Rosen about the book, her research, and more. Here’s our conversation:

the_social_graces_9781984802811_7a7e8.jpeg

The Social Graces by Renee Rosen was published by Berkley.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita. If you like this podcast, please consider leaving a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.

Engineers: Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen
Editor: Lu Anne Stephens and Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
