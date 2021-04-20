Marginalia: Renee Rosen on 'The Social Graces'

Renee Rosen’s books have taken place in Chicago in the 1950s, New York City in the 1960s, at Chess Records during the Civil Rights Movement, and in Chicago during prohibition.

In her newest novel, The Social Graces, we’re back to New York City, and Newport, and Paris… and wherever else Mrs. Vanderbilt and Mrs. Astor wish to travel as they vie for control of New York society during the gilded age.

I recently spoke with Renee Rosen about the book, her research, and more. Here’s our conversation:

The Social Graces by Renee Rosen was published by Berkley.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita. If you like this podcast, please consider leaving a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.

Engineers: Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen

Editor: Lu Anne Stephens and Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.