Marginalia: Kirstin Valdez Quade On 'The Five Wounds'

In her timely novel, Kirstin Valdez Quade introduces readers to a family in a small New Mexico town. Beginning and ending in Holy Week, The Five Wounds spans a year in which 33-year-old Amadeo tries to redeem himself, his martyr-ish mother, Yolanda, hides an illness, and his 15-year-old daughter, Angel, becomes an unwed mother who out-matures all characters combined.

I recently spoke with Kirstin Valdez Quade about the novel and its origins. Here’s our conversation:

The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade was published by W.W. Norton.

