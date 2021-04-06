© 2022 KMUW
Marginalia

Marginalia: Kirstin Valdez Quade On 'The Five Wounds'

KMUW | By Beth Golay
Published April 6, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT
In her timely novel, Kirstin Valdez Quade introduces readers to a family in a small New Mexico town. Beginning and ending in Holy Week, The Five Wounds spans a year in which 33-year-old Amadeo tries to redeem himself, his martyr-ish mother, Yolanda, hides an illness, and his 15-year-old daughter, Angel, becomes an unwed mother who out-matures all characters combined.

I recently spoke with Kirstin Valdez Quade about the novel and its origins. Here’s our conversation:

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita. If you like this podcast, please consider leaving a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.

Engineers: Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen
Editor: Lu Anne Stephens and Haley Crowson
Producer: Beth Golay

