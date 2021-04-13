Marginalia: Katherine Heiny On 'Early Morning Riser'

Early Morning Riser is a novel about a woman who moves to a small town in Michigan to teach school and ends up falling in love with the local playboy.

It’s a story about love. It’s a story about life. It’s a story about responsibility. And it’s a story about place… one that has special meaning to author Katherine Heiny.

I recently spoke with Katherine Heiny about all of the above. Here’s our conversation:

Early Morning Riser by Katherine Heiny was published by Knopf.

