Marginalia

Marginalia: Katherine Heiny On 'Early Morning Riser'

KMUW | By Beth Golay
Published April 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT
Lexey Swall Photography
Katherine Heiny

Early Morning Riser is a novel about a woman who moves to a small town in Michigan to teach school and ends up falling in love with the local playboy.

It’s a story about love. It’s a story about life. It’s a story about responsibility. And it’s a story about place… one that has special meaning to author Katherine Heiny. 

I recently spoke with Katherine Heiny about all of the above. Here’s our conversation:

Early Morning Riser by Katherine Heiny was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita. If you like this podcast, please consider leaving a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.

Engineers: Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen
Editor: Lu Anne Stephens and Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
