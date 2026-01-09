The most impactful KMUW News stories of 2025

The year 2025 brought a lot of change to KMUW, especially in the newsroom. However, one thing remains a constant: Our reporters are dedicated to bring you stories that reflect the shifting landscape of our community.

As we usually do each year, we asked our reporters, editors and producers to share the stories that shaped their year. Although they are not always the most significant stories of 2025, these are the pieces that have struck a chord with them.

The story behind the jersey that hung in my closet for more than 50 years

Discover the backstory of a football jersey that’s hung in Tom Shine's closet for more than 50 years.

“Every time I walked by that football jersey in my closet, I wondered who used to wear it. Thanks to the internet, I was able to figure that out. I’m glad I finished this story before I retired.”

Pressed for Time: The looming challenge small-town newspapers are facing

Hugo Phan / KMUW

The last couple of decades have been tough on newspapers. Kansas has lost about 50 publications in the past 20 years. Rural news outlets also face another problem: Owners of many small, family-run newspapers are getting older, and it’s uncertain who will keep the presses running when they retire.

“I’ve always admired small-town newspaper owners for their dedication to both journalism and their communities," KMUW news director Tom Shine said. "But the owners of many small, family-run newspapers are getting older – like Meredith Odell of the Wilson County Citizen – and it’s uncertain who will keep the presses running when they retire.”

Discover the forgotten history of the USS Pueblo … and one man’s efforts to change that

Gary O’Neill Steve Woelk stands in front of a painting depicting the attack on the USS Pueblo in January 1968. It was painted for him by maritime artist Richard DeRosset.

On Jan. 23, 1968, the USS Pueblo was attacked and captured by North Korea, in what became known as the "Pueblo Incident." One Kansas veteran is trying to keep the story of the ship and his crewmates alive.

“Steve Woelk is a pretty typical Kansan: unassuming, soft spoken, a wry sense of humor," KMUW news director Tom Shine said. "His reserved nature conceals the fact that he was beaten and tortured for nearly a year by North Korean soldiers in 1968 after his Navy vessel, the USS Pueblo, was illegally seized. Although he lives a quiet life in Basehor, Kansas, Woelk remains determined to tell the story of the Pueblo and the men aboard it.”

Kansas girls pursue gridiron glory with new flag football leagues

Suzanne Perez / KMUW Girls' flag football is a new activity in Wichita and Maize this fall.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has not sanctioned girls' flag football as a full varsity sport, but a pilot program could set a path for that to happen.

“When Wichita Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld announced last summer that the district was launching girls' flag football as a new high school sport, I couldn't wait to get out and talk to some of the athletes and coaches," KMUW news reporter Suzanne Perez said. "The girls' enthusiasm for the game was contagious, and our story was broadcast nationally on NPR's Morning Edition.”

Kansas schools expand credit recovery options to keep students on track for graduation

Suzanne Perez / KMUW Wichita school district graduates gather for a summer ceremony held each year after summer school. Students get their diplomas in June after completing required credits through credit recovery programs.

High schools in Kansas are graduating a higher percentage of students than ever before. But some people worry that the growth of credit recovery could be lowering standards and allowing students to get a diploma without the skills they need.

“As graduation rates in Wichita reached record highs, some educators and community members worried that the growth of credit recovery programs could be allowing students to get a diploma without the skills they need," KMUW news reporter Suzanne Perez said. "I attended a summer graduation ceremony, where I spoke with students and families who say credit recovery programs gave them a much-needed second chance.”

Some Kansas kindergartens are bringing back an old-school concept – free play

Suzanne Perez / KMUW Cheryl Caton, left, a kindergarten teacher at Kelly Elementary School in Wichita, helps set up a pretend birthday party for students in a play bakery. Caton's class is one of several in Wichita that has started including 40 minutes of free play time every day.

As kindergarten becomes more academically intense, some schools in Wichita are incorporating self-directed free play — known among educators as "purposeful play" — into the daily schedule as a way to enhance learning and teach social skills.

“Some Wichita elementary schools decided last year to make unstructured free play part of the daily schedule in kindergarten," KMUW news reporter Suzanne Perez said. "Teachers told me some students started out staring blankly at some of the toys, not knowing how to play with baby dolls or fake food. Eventually, though, the children embraced the concept, and teachers say it's helping them use their imaginations and improve their social skills.”

CBD shops across Kansas could have to close after a change to federal hemp law

Daniel Caudill / KMUW Sharon Gordon, owner of Bloomer Botanicals in Winfield, says she will have to close her shop by this time next year due to a change in federal hemp law. She opened the shop in 2018 after her own experience using cannabis for medical reasons.

Many consumable, hemp-derived products will become illegal again due to a change in federal hemp law. CBD shop owners in Kansas say the change could kill their whole industry.

“Kansas remains one of the last states without legal cannabis, and access to hemp-derived alternatives could soon go away after a change to federal law," KMUW news reporter Daniel Caudill said. "Store owners say they could have to close shop, and people who use the products for medical reasons fear going without them.”

Food pantries sound the alarm as 188,000 Kansans prepare to lose food stamps

Courtesy photo Officials with the Kansas Food Bank say demand for food will increase dramatically during the federal government shutdown.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly joined Democrats from 24 other states in suing President Donald Trump's administration over the lapsed funding.

“SNAP benefits were paused in November under this year's government shutdown," KMUW news reporter Daniel Caudill said. "Food pantries sounded the alarm as they anticipated a surge in need right before the holiday season. It also highlighted just how prevalent SNAP is, with 1-in-7 Americans receiving the benefit.”

Wichita City Council will offer city manager post to Dennis Marstall

Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW Dennis Marstall has been a county administrator for Lancaster County, South Carolina since 2021. Marstall was raised in Manhattan, Kansas and previously served as that city's assistant city manager.

In November, the Wichita City Council voted 5-2 to negotiate a contract with Dennis Marstall, who grew up in Manhattan, Kansas. Council members Brandon Johnson and Mike Hoheisel opposed the motion.

“Wichita City Manager Bob Layton announced in April that he would retire at the end of nearly 17 years as the top city administrator," KMUW news reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch said. "Layton's retirement announcement kicked off a national multi-month candidate search. Dennis Marstall, a Kansas native and South Carolina county administrator, emerged as one of three finalists. After a public interview session — and the late withdrawal of Assistant City Manager Donte Martin — the city council voted to offer Marstall the position.”

Sedgwick County and 18 other Kansas law enforcement agencies have signed agreements with ICE

Hugo Phan / KMUW

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office signed a formal agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to issue 48-hour ICE detainers for people held in the county jail.

“Immigration enforcement shifted drastically this year. Locally, the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office decided in November to formalize its working relationship with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It's a move that allows ICE to make use of a 48-hour detainer for people held in the county jail," KMUW news reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch said. "KMUW discovered that the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office wasn't alone. At least 19 other law enforcement agencies across the state signed cooperation agreements with ICE since the start of 2025.”

Sedgwick County Zoo's elephant baby boom adds more than cuteness to the herd

Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW At four months old Kijani, a four-month old male elephant calf, is mostly working on recognizing his name when Katie Muninger, the elephant manager at the Sedgwick County Zoo, calls. Muninger and other keepers reward Kijani's name recall with small pieces of banana and other fruits and vegetables.

In 2014, African elephant Stephanie was the lone elephant at the Sedgwick County Zoo. A decade — and four baby elephants — later, the zoo is home to a promising breeding herd.

“August ushered in the birth of Dakari, the fourth African elephant born to the herd at the Sedgwick County Zoo in the last 12 months," KMUW news reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch said. "The herd saw a baby boom, and our reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch got to get within a trunk's length of the new calves.”

Kansas families share grief with those from around the globe at lives lost in Washington, D.C., crash

Hugo Phan / KMUW The marquee of Barleycorn's club in Wichita conveys the grief of a community mourning the Kansans and other passengers and crew killed in a Washington D.C. plane and helicopter crash last week.

In January, a plane crash claimed the lives of the 60 passengers and four crew members on a commercial flight, and the lives of the three Army pilots on a helicopter. American Eagle Flight 5342 was on its final approach to a runway at Reagan National Airport and defense officials said that the helicopter was on a training flight.

“The crash of Wichita-based American Airlines Flight 5342 and an Army helicopter claimed the lives of the 67 people — 60 passengers, four crew members on the commercial flight, and three Army pilots," KMUW news reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch said. "The tragedy occurred on the approach to the Ronald Reagan National Airport, but left an indelible mark on Wichita community.”

The city of Wichita can fine landlords who don’t take care of their properties. It rarely does

Photos taken by a Neighborhood Inspector with the City of Wichita A photo of Kashmire Baker's bathtub, which she said was repeatedly dirtied in the floods.

The city of Wichita can fine landlords who don’t take care of their properties, but an analysis by KMUW news reporter Celia Hack finds the city rarely does, leading some tenants to complain that property owners are not being held accountable when they provide poor quality housing.

“As a housing reporter in Wichita, I constantly heard from tenants about issues with their landlords — from black mold to retaliation to sewage problems. Their stories led me to ask: What sort of processes are in place to protect tenants from bad housing conditions? The city of Wichita has one piece of leverage: when a housing unit isn’t up to code, Wichita can take the property owner to court and fine them. What I found, though, was that the city rarely flexed this muscle. Many landlords didn’t face court at all after a tenant complaint; of those that did, very few were fined.

The story I wrote culminated with a particularly gruesome circumstance: a woman and her young daughter were repeatedly subjected to raw sewage floods in their rented apartment. They complained to the city, who gave the landlord 30 days to fix the problem. After the pair moved out, the city never revisited the damaged apartment – no court or fines for this landlord. The tenant who left the home behind was horrified: What if the next person who moved in had to face the same problems?

The reason this is my favorite piece of the year is because I am hopeful that it helped the city of Wichita reckon with these challenges. While I’ve since moved away from Wichita, I still keep one eye on what’s going on with housing in town. This fall, I saw that the City Council appointed a property maintenance advisory task force to improve housing issues in town. In a presentation to city council this December, the committee said it focused on “improving existing enforcement tools” and “increased penalties for chronic offenders.” I’m not sure whether anyone on that committee read my story. I hope a few did.”

Half of Kansas nursing home investigator positions are vacant. Residents die waiting for help

Carlos Moreno / Kansas News Service Jennifer Hernandez says Kansas regulators still haven't investigated incidents she believes led to the death of her aunt, Joan Cody, in January.

Understaffing at the Kansas agency that oversees nursing homes puts residents at greater risk of abuse and neglect. A June investigation by KMUW reporter Rose Conlon found that half of state nursing home investigator positions were vacant. In some cases, KMUW found, residents die waiting for their complaints to be investigated.

“It’s important to highlight the stories of vulnerable residents and their family members who have been harmed by infrequent investigations of complaints of mistreatment at long-term care facilities,” Conlon said. “Jennifer Hernandez’s account of her great aunt’s experience and death in a Kansas memory care home is a reminder of the consequences of what advocates say amounts to inadequate oversight.”

Following the story, Kansas officials eliminated several vacant investigator positions and reallocated the salary savings to increase investigator pay, an effort to incentivize more people to take the roles.

Brick Building: A community snaps together over its love of Lego

Hugo Phan / KMUW

Many people grew up playing with Lego bricks — whether it was following the instructions to build a set, or mixing and matching to see where their imagination might take them. However, one group is organizing to get people to come build together in Wichita.

"One of the things I wanted to set out and do with 'Culture Pop' was to focus on stories about people who build community out of thier passions," digital news reporter Hugo Phan said. "Being able to see people gather over something as simple as clicking bricks of Legos together reaffirms my belief in why I wanted to start this segment."

Clown about town: A local performer creates her own little circuses

The history of the clown dates back centuries. The jester, the fool, the trickster – mischievous beings who embody an aspect of the human condition. As part of "The Range" segment "Culture Pop," Hugo Phan talked to someone who’s keeping the art form alive.

"While looking for subjects for 'Culture Pop,' one name kept coming up when talking to my friends and colleagues: a clown named Madi White. When I sat down to talk with her, I was bowled over by her charm and can see why she has inspired so many to follow her as she guides them through her wonderfully orchestrated madness."

Even *you* can start your own zine

Hugo Phan / KMUW

Zines have been a part of the punk music subculture since it began in the 1970s. These do-it-yourself publications help provide a snapshot of a community. As a part of "Culture Pop," Hugo Phan spoke with three people trying to document Wichita’s punk scene through their own zine.

"When I was putting this story together, I got enough tape from the collective that puts together the 'Oi! Bones!' zine that I wanted to try and use as much of it as I could. It's important to keep the DIY-spirit alive and it was thrilling to see it thriving with a younger generation."

The Wood Brothers focus on positivity, inner calm with ‘Puff of Smoke’

Laura Partain

The Wood Brothers led different musical lives after their teen years in Colorado. When they were finally able to play music together after more than a decade on separate paths, Oliver Wood said it was immediately apparent that they were on to something special.

“I chose this interview with Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers, which aired ahead of the trio's most recent visit to Salina," "Strange Currency" host Jedd Beaudoin said. "The primary reason? Honestly, everyone should know the music of The Wood Brothers.”

Discover the sounds of a decades-old gospel album recorded in a historic Wichita church

Hugo Phan / KMUW

The choir at St. Paul AME Church recorded a gospel album back in 1968. As part of “In the Mix,” Carla Eckels met with two of the singers on that recording — 93-year-old Marvin Stone Jr., and 80-year-old Donna Miller.

“As I was reviewing stories from 2025, a story that truly resonated with listeners was the one about a rare gospel album recorded at Wichita’s St. Paul AME Church in 1968.To interview a couple of the soloists, Donna Miller and Marvin Stone, now in their 80s and 90s, was priceless. Gospel music is an interwoven fabric of their everyday lives. They were intentional about singing their best on the recording. Listeners enjoyed the music and wanted to hear more. Also, every time I listen, I hear the voice of my beloved father, Jesse Shepard, who died at the age of 42. Listeners emphatically asked who is that? He was a gifted singer whose voice had the ability to evoke deep emotion and still impacts lives today.”

'Grief S.U.C.K.S.' author Stephanie Stovall talks about how to move forward in the face of tragedy

Carla Eckels / KMUW

Stephanie Stovall's husband Carl died from a pulmonary embolism after 31 years of marriage. Stovall published a book last year called "Grief S.U.C.K.S." and talked about navigating life — after death.

“Right after this story aired, I got a call from a listener who talked about 20 minutes about how this story affected him,” “Soulsations” host Carla Eckels said. “It was another story where listeners wanted to obtain more information and share with friends and loved ones experiencing grief. One listener shared after listening, she bought copies of the book for a new widow who received multiple copies. Stovall explains there is no 'right way' or timeline during the grieving process, her goal in writing the book was to help people to learn what steps to take when someone dies and to inspire people to know that their lives still have purpose.”

Artist Lindsay Lord explores the tactile nature of quilting as she faces losing her sight

Torin Andersen / KMUW

For Lindsay Lord, an artist who is facing the loss of her eyesight, she is still finding ways to create art by using tactile materials. Torin Andersen caught up with Lord at Fisch Haus to find out how she is exploring the medium of quilting to investigate deeply personal experiences, all the way to the cosmos and in between.

“I’ve been deeply impacted by all of the artists I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing. Artist Lindsay Lord was the first interview where I cried. The work is impactful and hearing the artist speak about the work can transform the experience, deepening the impact.”

Shin-hee Chin finds a path to global expression from her basement studio

Torin Andersen

Korean-born artist Shin-hee Chin started teaching at Hillsboro's Tabor College in 2004. Since then, she's raised a family and carried her artwork to the world's stage. Her work speaks of generations of mothers and immigrant voices.

“Entering an artists space is often overwhelming," "ArtWorks" host Torin Andersen said. "Shin-hee Chin’s studio is as consuming as her work. It’s always like unearthing hidden gems traveling the state and finding artists impacting the world in rural Kansas.”

Farmer and artist Jack Baumgartner shows off 'The Fourth Vision of Zecharia'

Torin Andersen

Jack Baumgartner is a farmer in Rose Hill. His most recent work, “The Fourth Vision of Zecharia,” has already been acquired for a private collection. Arts reporter Torin Andersen talked with Baumgartner before this painting left his studio.

“Immediately you feel connected to something higher and brighter than your daily experience with Jack. His work conveys the same energy. I left his work and living space with 12 other reasons to go back and explore more of his story.”

