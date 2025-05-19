Shin-hee Chin finds a path to global expression from her basement studio
Korean-born artist Shin-hee Chin has raised a family and has had her artwork featured on the world stage. KMUW's Torin Andersen met Chin at her basement studio and has this story.
Korean-born artist Shin-hee Chin started teaching at Hillsboro's Tabor College in 2004. Since then, she's raised a family and carried her artwork to the world's stage. Her work speaks of generations of mothers and immigrant voices.
Find some of Chin's work at the Sandzen Gallery in Lindsborg. It's on display through July 20th.