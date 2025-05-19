© 2025 KMUW
ArtWorks

Shin-hee Chin finds a path to global expression from her basement studio

By Torin Andersen
Published May 19, 2025 at 4:21 PM CDT
Torin Andersen
KMUW

Korean-born artist Shin-hee Chin has raised a family and has had her artwork featured on the world stage. KMUW's Torin Andersen met Chin at her basement studio and has this story.

Korean-born artist Shin-hee Chin started teaching at Hillsboro's Tabor College in 2004. Since then, she's raised a family and carried her artwork to the world's stage. Her work speaks of generations of mothers and immigrant voices.

Find some of Chin's work at the Sandzen Gallery in Lindsborg. It's on display through July 20th.

Torin Andersen
Torin Andersen is an arts feature reporter, engineer and archivist for KMUW. Torin has over 25 years experience producing and showing art in the community.
