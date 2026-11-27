If you’re looking for a way to bring friends or family together this holiday season, consider ditching the screens for some old-fashioned fun.

“Games are the best way to spend time with people over and over and over, and it’s always something different,” said Gwen Ottenberg, owner of Imagine That Toys in Wichita.

You can watch the same holiday movie 200 times, she said, but it always ends the same way. “With a game — sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes you come out somewhere in the middle.”

Over the past several years, games have evolved from day-long commitments like Monopoly or Risk to fast-paced games you can play at a restaurant while you’re waiting for your food.

“We’re not seeing as many long games, which I think really says kind of what our family style looks like,” Ottenberg said. “We don’t have time for a couple-hour game, but we do have time for a 20-minute game. Or my favorite, a five-minute game.”

If you’re looking for a holiday gift or new family activity this year, here are some of Ottenberg’s recommendations:

Spellio (ages 7 and up) — In this fast-paced card-turning game, players race against one another to spell words using their consonant cards along with vowels piled face-up in the center of the table. Some vowel cards feature a twist, such as requiring the word to be a specific part of speech. The first player to clear all their consonant cards wins the round. "You don't have to spell big words," Ottenberg said. "You have to spell small words quickly."

Monster Face-Off (ages 3 and up) — Very young children will enjoy this fast-paced assembly game, where players race to build silly monster faces using acrylic, wood, and paper card pieces. It encourages quick thinking, imagination and fine motor skills.

Spotzi (ages 6 and up) — Another fast-paced card game from the makers of Tenzi. Players flip over the top card from the central deck and then scan the arrangement of letters and numbers to find the one missing element — A, B, C, 1, 2 or 3. The first player to slap or play the matching answer card wins the round.

Rump Race (ages 8 and up) — Players use their rumps (that's right, their bottoms) to bounce up and down on air pumps that inflate two balloons. A central-indicator popping arrow shifts toward the slower player as the balloons inflate. The goal is to keep bouncing until one of the balloon pops. If you pop your opponent's balloon first, you win.

Take Off (ages 5 and up) — A compact (and super cute) single-player logic puzzle game with 60 challenges. Players can work solo or cooperatively to position colorful airplanes on the runway so each plane fits and faces the right direction. Progresses from starter to expert levels.

Code Lock (ages 8 and up) — Another deduction and puzzle game for the analytical crowd. Each player gets a set of nine numbered tiles and a deck with 40 challenges across four difficulty levels. Players flip to the same challenge and use the visual symbol clues to place their tiles into a 3x3 grid. The first player to finish their grid shouts "Locked!" and stops everyone else. Players check the solution on the back of the card. Calling "locked" with a correct grid earns 10 points. Calling it with a mistake costs 10 points. Other players get one point for every correctly placed tile.