New trail in Wichita's North End honors the history of the city's Mexican-American community

The path can be seen from 21st Street and Mascot, not far from the Little Arkansas River. Its large white panels feature text in both English and Spanish, detailing Wichita's Mexican heritage dating back to the 1870s.

Nine panels explain the city’s early meat-packing industry, civic engagement, activism, religion and sports.

“We are proud of where we came from here in the North End," said Anita Mendoza, president of the North End Wichita Historical Society . "And anyone from the North End, I think, would say the same thing.”

The society is composed of three volunteers who hope to preserve the neighborhood's history for generations to come.

Mendoza said the nine panels on the Woodland Park Historical Walk are just a small portion of what could have been included.

The idea for the display came from the society's vice-president and Kansas State Rep. Angela Martinez.

Jennifer Anima The Historical Walk in Woodland Park took nearly 10 years to complete.

Both women grew up in the area, and Martinez still lives just minutes from the park. She got the idea from seeing historical displays in prominent Black neighborhoods.

“I just wanted the history to be preserved and the stories to be told, because of the sacrifices and the work that was done that paved a path for us today.” Martinez said.

The panels feature photos, newspaper clippings and a QR code that links to the society's web page, where names and more archives can be found.

Many of the people, events and companies are gone, but some remain.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help is featured and still functions as a Catholic church nearby. The annual men's fastpitch softball tournament is being held for the 78th time next month, and Villa Boxing Club is still up and running decades after it began.

Jacob Villa, owner of Villa Boxing Club, said it was once the North End Athletics Club, and owned by his great-grandfather, Marshall Villa.

At one point, the club was in the basement of the old Sedgwick County Courthouse. Inmates from the nearby jail used to be brought in to spar with young athletes.

Villa said his late father and grandfather would probably not believe the Woodland Park display.

"They'd probably look and laugh because of what has started, and what it was, and what it's become,” Villa said. “It's very significant.”

The boxing club is now in Planeview, where Villa continues his family tradition of coaching young athletes.

Jennifer Anima Villa Boxing Club opened its new location in 2016 in Planeview. Around 30 athletes train daily with Jacob Villa and other coaches.

Mendoza and Martinez said the Woodland Park walk is only the beginning for them.

Plans are in the works to try and create a cultural museum in the neighborhood that will feature more historical information and artifacts for people to enjoy.

More panels might be added, and possibly a community celebration, which they say is needed to merge both old and new generations.

“The older generation is passing away, and our younger generation needs to know our history,” Mendoza said. “I think the community just needs to know we’ve been here a long time. We’ve been in this community. We've been in this state. We've been in this country a very long time. And just giving an understanding of who we are as a community.”