Monday, November 23

We’ll hear selections from Show Me, the latest release by Thao, plus the latest single from Danny Malone, new music from U2, Andre Cymone, Lydia Loveless, and Mary Bragg.

Tuesday, November 24

Listen for music from Cars, the 2011 LP from singer-songwriter Kris Delmhorst, featuring covers of songs by the legendary Boston band The Cars. We’ll also hear music from Apples In Stereo, Neutral Milk Hotel, Jerry Harrison, Robert Deeble, and Angel Olsen.

Wednesday, November 25

After The Zombies came to an end in the late 1960s, the members scattered to different areas of the music business. Keyboardist Rod Argent formed the band Argent, which experienced some chart success with the song “Hold Your Head Up,” while vocalist Colin Blunstone recorded solo material and appeared on recordings by The Alan Parsons Project, among others. We’ll hear selections from both Argent and Colin Blunstone’s solo work on this episode as well as music from Tuff Sunshine, Robert Deeble, Stef, and covers of Bruce Cockburn songs from Jimmy Buffett, Jerry Garcia, and Leo Sayer.

Thursday, November 26

We’ll celebrate Thanksgiving with selections from Lyle Lovett, Crooked Still, George Benson, John Hiatt, Jackson Browne, Carolina Chocolate Drops, and Cab Calloway.

Friday, November 27

Listen for music from Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, Carla Olson and Pete Brown as well as Charles Bradley, Danielle Nicole, Marc Ford, and War.

Saturday, November 28

Listen for music from Twisted Teens, Talking Heads, Colin Blunstone, Danny Malone, Fulton Lights, Stef Chura, and Morphine.