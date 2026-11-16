Woods, streams, and a trip to the icebox

Monday, November 16

We’ll hear brand new music from River Shook, Lucinda Williams, and Aubory Bugg and continue our track-by-track discussion of the new compilation Continue Here from The Zombies with the band’s vocalist Colin Blunstone. We’ll also hear selections from David Lord and his new LP Days In Woods and the first single from the upcoming Guided By Voices album, Speculation and Gossip, which is due out in early 2027.

Tuesday, November 17

Listen for more conversation and music with Colin Blunstone of The Zombies as we do a track-by-track walk through the band’s new compilation, Continue Here. We’ll also get to selections from Richard Thompson, The Olivia Tremor Control, and The Flaming Lips.

Wednesday, November 18

Listen for music from Electric My Icebox, the new EP from Sharp Pins, new music from Stef Chura, Mike Viola, and Twisted Teens. Plus more conversation with Colin Blunstone of The Zombies about the band’s future projects.

Thursday, November 19

We conclude our conversation with Colin Blunstone of The Zombies with a discussion about the enduring power of the band’s 1968 album Odessey and Oracle, which is continually ranked as one of the greatest rock recordings of all-time by various press outlets. We’ll also get to new music from David Lord, hear from Jon Regen’s Live In London, and more.

Friday, November 20

We’ll hear a wide range of cover tunes from Cowboy Junkies, The Lemonheads, Freedy Johnston, Emma Swift, Golden Smog, and others.

Saturday, November 21

Listen for selections from Bruce Cockburn’s 1977 live release, Circles In The Stream plus music from the 1968 LP by The Zombies, Odessey and Oracle as well as music by Dinosaur Jr., Judy Collins, and of Montreal.