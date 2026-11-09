Stef Chura sings, Colin Blunstone speaks, Olivia tremors

Monday, November 9

We’ll hear music from the new compilation from The Zombies, Continue Here, a collection that brings together some of the group’s earliest singles and B-sides. The band’s vocalist Colin Blunstone starts us one a track-by-track discussion of the album. We’ll also hear new music from Guided By Voices, Fine, Crawlers, and The Olivia Tremor Control.

Tuesday, November 10

Listen for music from Stef Chura’s new effort, Dancing Alone On The Concrete, plus new music from Sharp Pins, San Gabriel, Charlie Parr, and more conversation with Colin Blunstone of The Zombies about the band’s new compilation, Continue Here.

Wednesday, November 11

We’ll hear music from Charlie Parr’s latest, Rooming House, plus music from Fulton Calvery, Lowly, and Everything But The Girl. We also continue our track-by-track discussion of the new release from The Zombies with the band’s vocalist, Colin Blunstone.

Thursday, November 12

Accolades is the new EP from singer-songwriter Lydia Loveless. We’ll hear music from that recording on this episode and also get to selections from Crawlers, Guided By Voices, and Stef Chura and more conversation from Colin Blunstone of The Zombies.

Friday, November 13

We mark Friday The 13th with selections from The Cure, Bauhaus, Jeff Beck Group, Guided By Voices, Kiwi jr., and more.

Saturday, November 14

Days In The Woods is the new release from Kansas musician David Lord. We’ll hear music from that recording on this episode of the show as well as music from Charles Rumback’s Cartoons.