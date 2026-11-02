From the ends of the best world

Monday, November 2

Formed in 1991, the duo Heavens To Betsy, was an early part of the riot grrl movement within the punk rock underground. The group broke up in 1994 with Corin Tucker going on to form Sleater Kinney and Tracy Sawyer would perform with a variety of acts including Flying Tigers. The Kill Rock Stars label has just issued baby’s gone, a collection of the group’s early recordings. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode as well as music from Best World, the new release by Fulton Lights.

Tuesday, November 3

Softly is the new release by the Danish quintet Lowly. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as the first new song from the Flaming Lips from their upcoming album The Teardrop Throbs and a new single from Everything But The Girl.

Wednesday, November 4

Bristol, England’s The Longest Johns are known for their sea shanties and classic folk music sound. The group released their latest album, Ends of the Earth earlier this year. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Bruce Cockburn’s new covers collection, The Blood of Others.

Thursday, November 5

Cartoons is the new recording from Chicago-based musician Charles Rumback. He’s joined on the album by longtime collaborators Jim Baker and John Tate and a new collaborator, Jeff Parker. Listen for music from that recording as well as selections from David Lord, Karate, and THAO’s new LP, Show Me.

Friday, November 6

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from The Olivia Tremor Control, Charles Rumback, David Lord, and the Flaming Lips.

Saturday, November 7

Rooming House is the new recording from St. Paul, Minnesota based musician Charlie Parr and follows a series of characters living in a rooming house in Minnesota’s Twin Cities. Listen for music from that release as well as selections from Charles Rumback’s Cartoons.