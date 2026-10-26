Spleens, symphonies, and spooky, spooky songs

Monday, October 26

Hippies, Thugs and Heroes is the latest release from legendary songwriter and guitarist Richard Thompson. We’ll hear music from that recording on this episode as well as selections from Win Win, the new effort from English-born and New York City-based singer-songwriter Fenne Lily. Plus music from Imperial Teen, Billy Bragg with Wilco, and Teenage Fanclub’s Do Not Dare To Dream.

Tuesday, October 27

First issued in 1996, Ventilator’s Reseda Spleen has been reissued for its thirtieth anniversary. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as from Velvet Crush’s 1994 disc, Teenage Symphonies To God.

Wednesday, October 28

Live In London is the new release from Jon Regen. We’ll hear selections from that set as well as music from Ireland’s Absolute Lilt, Chicago’s The Effigies, and songs from Continue Here, a collection of non-album tracks and B-sides from The Zombies recorded between 1964 and 1967.

Thursday, October 29

Ghosts Of American Psychonauts is the latest release from Bonnie “Prince” Billy and features songs from throughout his career. Listen for selections from that live recording as well as music from Margaret Glaspy’s I Am Both.

Friday, October 30

The Same Place is the third and final release from The Olivia Tremor Control. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from the 1973 release from progressive rock band Gong, Angel’s Egg.

Saturday, October 31

We celebrate Halloween with music from The Embarrassment, Roky Erickson, The Cramps, 45 Grave, and The Sonics.